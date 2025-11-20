Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down BorgWarner Inc (BWA)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The price of BorgWarner Inc (NYSE: BWA) closed at $43.11 in the last session, down -1.01% from day before closing price of $43.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.15 million shares were traded. BWA stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.915.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BWA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.69 and its Current Ratio is at 2.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

On September 03, 2025, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $52.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 10, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $34.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when Demmerle Stefan sold 15,000 shares for $45.52 per share. The transaction valued at 682,750 led to the insider holds 209,040 shares of the business.

Demmerle Stefan sold 5,000 shares of BWA for $230,000 on Nov 12 ’25. The Vice President now owns 204,040 shares after completing the transaction at $46.00 per share. On Nov 12 ’25, another insider, Demmerle Stefan, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $45.64 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BWA now has a Market Capitalization of 9328697344 and an Enterprise Value of 11271440384. As of this moment, BorgWarner’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 69.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.795 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.855.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BWA is 1.05, which has changed by 0.28998816 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BWA has reached a high of $46.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.37%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.66%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BWA traded on average about 2.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2371740 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 216.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 212.03M. Insiders hold about 0.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.85% stake in the company. Shares short for BWA as of 1761868800 were 8810839 with a Short Ratio of 3.93, compared to 1759190400 on 7144093. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8810839 and a Short% of Float of 4.7399998.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BWA is 0.50, which was 0.5 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.011481057. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.51. . The current Payout Ratio is 29.26% for BWA, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-02 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-01. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2023-07-05 when the company split stock in a 1136:1000 ratio.