Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Commercial Metals Co (CMC)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Commercial Metals Co (NYSE: CMC) closed at $57.65 in the last session, down -0.36% from day before closing price of $57.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.72 million shares were traded. CMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.13.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CMC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.03 and its Current Ratio is at 2.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

On October 22, 2025, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $70.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 17, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $65.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 ’25 when Halloran Brian N. sold 6,232 shares for $59.87 per share. The transaction valued at 373,110 led to the insider holds 58,055 shares of the business.

Halloran Brian N. bought 6,232 shares of CMC for $373,120 on Oct 31 ’25. On Oct 20 ’25, another insider, McPherson John R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,722 shares for $58.09 each. As a result, the insider paid 100,037 and bolstered with 6,722 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMC now has a Market Capitalization of 6452794880 and an Enterprise Value of 6882491904. As of this moment, Commercial’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 75.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.883 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.541.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CMC is 1.49, which has changed by -0.04268694 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CMC has reached a high of $64.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.25%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CMC traded on average about 1.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 915280 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 111.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.65M. Insiders hold about 1.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.59% stake in the company. Shares short for CMC as of 1761868800 were 4250355 with a Short Ratio of 3.72, compared to 1759190400 on 3088673. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4250355 and a Short% of Float of 5.17.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CMC is 0.72, which was 0.72 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.01244383. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.42. . The current Payout Ratio is 97.02% for CMC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-10-30 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-30. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-05-23 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Commercial Metals Co (CMC) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 8.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.19, with high estimates of $1.45 and low estimates of $1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.65 and $5.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.94. EPS for the following year is $5.47, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $6.15 and $5.02.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.07B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.13B to a low estimate of $2.02B. As of . The current estimate, Commercial Metals Co’s year-ago sales were $1.91BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $2B. There is a high estimate of $2.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.94B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.8BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.58B and the low estimate is $8.71B.