Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down PaySign Inc (PAYS)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The price of PaySign Inc (NASDAQ: PAYS) closed at $5.15 in the last session, up 3.21% from day before closing price of $4.99. In other words, the price has increased by $3.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.62 million shares were traded. PAYS stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.335 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.99.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PAYS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.13 and its Current Ratio is at 1.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on December 20, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 ’25 when Newcomer Mark sold 62,158 shares for $7.09 per share. The transaction valued at 440,396 led to the insider holds 8,750,728 shares of the business.

Strobo Robert sold 26,521 shares of PAYS for $187,904 on Aug 04 ’25. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 247,290 shares after completing the transaction at $7.09 per share. On Aug 04 ’25, another insider, Herman Joan M, who serves as the EVP, Operations of the company, sold 14,160 shares for $7.09 each. As a result, the insider received 100,325 and left with 821,583 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PAYS now has a Market Capitalization of 283470880 and an Enterprise Value of 282021056. As of this moment, PaySign’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.766 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.454.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PAYS is 0.94, which has changed by 0.45058143 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PAYS has reached a high of $8.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.39%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.24%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PAYS traded on average about 579.12K shares per day over the past 3-months and 587390 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 55.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.93M. Insiders hold about 36.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.69% stake in the company. Shares short for PAYS as of 1761868800 were 1187075 with a Short Ratio of 2.05, compared to 1759190400 on 983741. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1187075 and a Short% of Float of 2.7199999999999998.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.16.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $21.48M. It ranges from a high estimate of $21.68M to a low estimate of $21.12M. As of . The current estimate, PaySign Inc’s year-ago sales were $15.61MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.17M. There is a high estimate of $26M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.73M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAYS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $80.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $80.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $80.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $58.38MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $97.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100M and the low estimate is $94.62M.