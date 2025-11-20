Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down PaySign Inc (PAYS)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

The price of PaySign Inc (NASDAQ: PAYS) closed at $5.15 in the last session, up 3.21% from day before closing price of $4.99. In other words, the price has increased by $3.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.62 million shares were traded. PAYS stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.335 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.99.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PAYS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.13 and its Current Ratio is at 1.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts' ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock's future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on December 20, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 ’25 when Newcomer Mark sold 62,158 shares for $7.09 per share. The transaction valued at 440,396 led to the insider holds 8,750,728 shares of the business.

Strobo Robert sold 26,521 shares of PAYS for $187,904 on Aug 04 ’25. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 247,290 shares after completing the transaction at $7.09 per share. On Aug 04 ’25, another insider, Herman Joan M, who serves as the EVP, Operations of the company, sold 14,160 shares for $7.09 each. As a result, the insider received 100,325 and left with 821,583 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PAYS now has a Market Capitalization of 283470880 and an Enterprise Value of 282021056. As of this moment, PaySign’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.766 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.454.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PAYS is 0.94, which has changed by 0.45058143 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PAYS has reached a high of $8.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.39%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.24%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PAYS traded on average about 579.12K shares per day over the past 3-months and 587390 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 55.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.93M. Insiders hold about 36.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.69% stake in the company. Shares short for PAYS as of 1761868800 were 1187075 with a Short Ratio of 2.05, compared to 1759190400 on 983741. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1187075 and a Short% of Float of 2.7199999999999998.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.16.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter's revenue is expected to be $21.48M. It ranges from a high estimate of $21.68M to a low estimate of $21.12M. As of the current estimate, PaySign Inc's year-ago sales were $15.61M. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.17M. There is a high estimate of $26M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.73M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAYS's current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $80.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $80.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $80.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $58.38M. Based on 4 analysts' estimates, the company's revenue will be $97.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100M and the low estimate is $94.62M.

