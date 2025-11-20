Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Sonos Inc (SONO)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The price of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) closed at $16.17 in the last session, down -0.68% from day before closing price of $16.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.45 million shares were traded. SONO stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.815 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.14.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SONO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.94 and its Current Ratio is at 1.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

On September 26, 2024, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $11.

Craig Hallum Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 08, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Conrad Thomas bought 62,325 shares for $16.17 per share. The transaction valued at 1,008,045 led to the insider holds 305,103 shares of the business.

Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 127,406 shares of SONO for $1,351,778 on Aug 07 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 14,875,280 shares after completing the transaction at $10.61 per share. On Aug 08 ’25, another insider, Coliseum Capital Management, L, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 55,000 shares for $11.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 616,550 and bolstered with 14,930,280 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SONO now has a Market Capitalization of 1954634112 and an Enterprise Value of 1776388352. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.231 whereas that against EBITDA is 42.555.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SONO is 2.01, which has changed by 0.20592594 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SONO has reached a high of $18.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.17%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SONO traded on average about 1.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1812030 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 120.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.25M. Insiders hold about 2.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.35% stake in the company. Shares short for SONO as of 1761868800 were 7335391 with a Short Ratio of 4.41, compared to 1759190400 on 6935899. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7335391 and a Short% of Float of 8.59.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Sonos Inc (SONO) is currently being evaluated by a team of 1.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.9 and $0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.9. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.26 and -$0.03.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $536.92M. It ranges from a high estimate of $538.42M to a low estimate of $535.43M. As of . The current estimate, Sonos Inc’s year-ago sales were $550.86MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $267.72M. There is a high estimate of $270.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $264.95M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SONO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.44BBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.59B and the low estimate is $1.59B.