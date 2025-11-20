Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Sonos Inc (SONO)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Nora Barnes

Companies

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The price of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) closed at $16.17 in the last session, down -0.68% from day before closing price of $16.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.45 million shares were traded. SONO stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.815 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.14.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SONO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.94 and its Current Ratio is at 1.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

On September 26, 2024, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $11.

Craig Hallum Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 08, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Conrad Thomas bought 62,325 shares for $16.17 per share. The transaction valued at 1,008,045 led to the insider holds 305,103 shares of the business.

Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 127,406 shares of SONO for $1,351,778 on Aug 07 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 14,875,280 shares after completing the transaction at $10.61 per share. On Aug 08 ’25, another insider, Coliseum Capital Management, L, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 55,000 shares for $11.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 616,550 and bolstered with 14,930,280 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SONO now has a Market Capitalization of 1954634112 and an Enterprise Value of 1776388352. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.231 whereas that against EBITDA is 42.555.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SONO is 2.01, which has changed by 0.20592594 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SONO has reached a high of $18.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.17%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SONO traded on average about 1.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1812030 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 120.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.25M. Insiders hold about 2.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.35% stake in the company. Shares short for SONO as of 1761868800 were 7335391 with a Short Ratio of 4.41, compared to 1759190400 on 6935899. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7335391 and a Short% of Float of 8.59.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Sonos Inc (SONO) is currently being evaluated by a team of 1.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.9 and $0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.9. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.26 and -$0.03.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $536.92M. It ranges from a high estimate of $538.42M to a low estimate of $535.43M. As of . The current estimate, Sonos Inc’s year-ago sales were $550.86MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $267.72M. There is a high estimate of $270.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $264.95M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SONO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.44BBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.59B and the low estimate is $1.59B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.