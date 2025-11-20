Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Waystar Holding Corp (WAY)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of Waystar Holding Corp (NASDAQ: WAY) closed at $34.8 in the last session, down -0.20% from day before closing price of $34.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.97 million shares were traded. WAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.1425 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.5.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WAY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.89 and its Current Ratio is at 3.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on November 13, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $47.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when Schremser Christopher L. sold 8,623 shares for $36.12 per share. The transaction valued at 311,429 led to the insider holds 422,371 shares of the business.

Sinclair III Eric L. (Ric) sold 9,701 shares of WAY for $358,334 on Oct 20 ’25. The Chief Business Officer now owns 474,826 shares after completing the transaction at $36.94 per share. On Oct 10 ’25, another insider, Schremser Christopher L., who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 8,623 shares for $36.21 each. As a result, the insider received 312,215 and left with 422,371 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WAY now has a Market Capitalization of 6657816576 and an Enterprise Value of 7492187136. As of this moment, Waystar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 56.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.205 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.335.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WAY is 0.72, which has changed by 0.11978161 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WAY has reached a high of $48.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.58%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.69%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WAY traded on average about 2.81M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1667130 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 174.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.69M. Insiders hold about 28.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.11% stake in the company. Shares short for WAY as of 1761868800 were 8944286 with a Short Ratio of 3.18, compared to 1759190400 on 8712482. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8944286 and a Short% of Float of 8.8999994.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Waystar Holding Corp (WAY) is underway, with the input of 15.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.52 and $1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.46. EPS for the following year is $1.65, with 19.0 analysts recommending between $1.92 and $1.52.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $294.28M. It ranges from a high estimate of $297M to a low estimate of $289.48M. As of . The current estimate, Waystar Holding Corp’s year-ago sales were $244.1MFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $309.83M. There is a high estimate of $318M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $283.37M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $943.55MBased on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.3B and the low estimate is $1.19B.

