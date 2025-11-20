Sap SE ADR (SAP)’s Day in Review: Closing at 237.97, Down by -0.01

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

After finishing at $237.99 in the prior trading day, Sap SE ADR (NYSE: SAP) closed at $237.97, down -0.01%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.17 million shares were traded. SAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $240.045 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $236.64.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SAP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on October 23, 2025, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $320 from $330 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAP now has a Market Capitalization of 277662072832 and an Enterprise Value of 276618084352. As of this moment, Sap’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.558.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SAP is 1.20, which has changed by 0.008304 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SAP has reached a high of $313.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $229.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.72%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.62M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1370650 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.14B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.14B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.38% stake in the company. Shares short for SAP as of 1761868800 were 1948813 with a Short Ratio of 1.20, compared to 1759190400 on 3078167. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1948813 and a Short% of Float of 0.16999999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SAP’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.35, compared to 2.63 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.009874363. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.48. . The current Payout Ratio is 65.77% for SAP, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-13 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-05-13. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1998-07-28 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 6.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Sap SE ADR (SAP) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.9, with high estimates of $2.06 and low estimates of $1.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.12 and $6.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.94. EPS for the following year is $8.45, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $9.31 and $7.82.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $9.77B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.32B to a low estimate of $9.62B. As of . The current estimate, Sap SE ADR’s year-ago sales were $9.38BFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.75B. There is a high estimate of $9.99B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.56B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $36.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.18BBased on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $44.1B and the low estimate is $40.01B.