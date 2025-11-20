Sprinklr Inc (CXM)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Sprinklr Inc’s stock clocked out at $6.97, down -0.57% from its previous closing price of $7.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.34 million shares were traded. CXM stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.92.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CXM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.45 and its Current Ratio is at 1.45. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 06 ’25 when READ RORY P sold 258,214 shares for $7.48 per share. The transaction valued at 1,931,441 led to the insider holds 1,879,286 shares of the business.

RORY READ bought 258,214 shares of CXM for $1,931,647 on Nov 06 ’25. On Oct 29 ’25, another insider, Thomas Ragy, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,365 shares for $7.69 each. As a result, the insider received 10,497 and left with 737,301 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CXM now has a Market Capitalization of 1701496576 and an Enterprise Value of 1275717632. As of this moment, Sprinklr’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.554 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.258.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CXM is 0.80, which has changed by -0.12810946 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CXM has reached a high of $9.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.10%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CXM traded 1.71M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1313710 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 143.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.43M. Insiders hold about 55.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.29% stake in the company. Shares short for CXM as of 1761868800 were 14446810 with a Short Ratio of 8.47, compared to 1759190400 on 12835631. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14446810 and a Short% of Float of 14.760000000000002.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Sprinklr Inc (CXM) is currently being evaluated by a team of 9.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.43 and $0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.45, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $0.53 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $209.56M. It ranges from a high estimate of $210M to a low estimate of $209.3M. As of . The current estimate, Sprinklr Inc’s year-ago sales were $200.69MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $210.9M. There is a high estimate of $211.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $210.46M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CXM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $838.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $837.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $838M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $796.39MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $880.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $903.64M and the low estimate is $863M.