Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 4.36, Down -27.09

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Spruce Power Holding Corporation’s stock clocked out at $4.36, down -27.09% from its previous closing price of $5.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$27.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.07 million shares were traded. SPRU stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.088 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.21.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SPRU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.51 and its Current Ratio is at 0.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.77.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 19 ’25 when STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P. bought 64,658 shares for $4.57 per share. The transaction valued at 295,209 led to the insider holds 2,657,161 shares of the business.

STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P. bought 5,000 shares of SPRU for $25,000 on Nov 17 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 2,592,503 shares after completing the transaction at $5.00 per share. On Nov 12 ’25, another insider, STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 586,151 shares for $4.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,519,511 and bolstered with 2,432,101 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPRU now has a Market Capitalization of 79216248 and an Enterprise Value of 716675264. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.635 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.324.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SPRU is 1.03, which has changed by 1.5665236 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SPRU has reached a high of $6.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 102.07%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SPRU traded 340.42K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1491610 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 18.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.58M. Insiders hold about 25.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.88% stake in the company. Shares short for SPRU as of 1761868800 were 788678 with a Short Ratio of 2.32, compared to 1759190400 on 803848. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 788678 and a Short% of Float of 4.84.