State Street Corp (STT)’s Day in Review: Closing at 114.0, Up by 0.71

Ulysses Smith

Business

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

After finishing at $113.2 in the prior trading day, State Street Corp (NYSE: STT) closed at $114.0, up 0.71%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.82 million shares were traded. STT stock price reached its highest trading level at $114.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $113.0.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of STT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on October 03, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $130.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Keating Mark R bought 572 shares for $113.72 per share.

RICHARDS MICHAEL L sold 1,500 shares of STT for $175,860 on Oct 27 ’25. The EVP and Senior Advisor now owns 38,626 shares after completing the transaction at $117.24 per share. On Oct 27 ’25, another insider, RICHARDS MICHAEL L, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 1,500 shares for $117.24 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STT now has a Market Capitalization of 32341266432 and an Enterprise Value of -49959383040. As of this moment, State’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -3.666.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for STT is 1.44, which has changed by 0.1750052 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, STT has reached a high of $122.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.05%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.60%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.88M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1506670 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 282.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 277.74M. Insiders hold about 0.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.23% stake in the company. Shares short for STT as of 1761868800 were 4860448 with a Short Ratio of 2.59, compared to 1759190400 on 4996371. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4860448 and a Short% of Float of 2.01.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, STT’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.12, compared to 3.12 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.027561838. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.04. . The current Payout Ratio is 35.30% for STT, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-10-01 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-01. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2001-05-31 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

State Street Corp (STT) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 13.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.44, with high estimates of $2.62 and low estimates of $2.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.27 and $10.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.15. EPS for the following year is $11.37, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $11.72 and $11.16.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $3.56B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.6B to a low estimate of $3.53B. As of . The current estimate, State Street Corp’s year-ago sales were $3.41BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.53B. There is a high estimate of $3.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.49B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.78B and the low estimate is $14.26B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.