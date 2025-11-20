State Street Corp (STT)’s Day in Review: Closing at 114.0, Up by 0.71

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

After finishing at $113.2 in the prior trading day, State Street Corp (NYSE: STT) closed at $114.0, up 0.71%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.82 million shares were traded. STT stock price reached its highest trading level at $114.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $113.0.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of STT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on October 03, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $130.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Keating Mark R bought 572 shares for $113.72 per share.

RICHARDS MICHAEL L sold 1,500 shares of STT for $175,860 on Oct 27 ’25. The EVP and Senior Advisor now owns 38,626 shares after completing the transaction at $117.24 per share. On Oct 27 ’25, another insider, RICHARDS MICHAEL L, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 1,500 shares for $117.24 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STT now has a Market Capitalization of 32341266432 and an Enterprise Value of -49959383040. As of this moment, State’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -3.666.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for STT is 1.44, which has changed by 0.1750052 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, STT has reached a high of $122.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.05%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.60%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.88M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1506670 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 282.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 277.74M. Insiders hold about 0.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.23% stake in the company. Shares short for STT as of 1761868800 were 4860448 with a Short Ratio of 2.59, compared to 1759190400 on 4996371. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4860448 and a Short% of Float of 2.01.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, STT’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.12, compared to 3.12 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.027561838. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.04. . The current Payout Ratio is 35.30% for STT, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-10-01 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-01. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2001-05-31 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

State Street Corp (STT) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 13.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.44, with high estimates of $2.62 and low estimates of $2.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.27 and $10.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.15. EPS for the following year is $11.37, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $11.72 and $11.16.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $3.56B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.6B to a low estimate of $3.53B. As of . The current estimate, State Street Corp’s year-ago sales were $3.41BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.53B. There is a high estimate of $3.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.49B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.78B and the low estimate is $14.26B.