Stock Market Recap: DocuSign Inc (DOCU) Concludes at 65.04, a -0.81 Surge/Decline

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

After finishing at $65.57 in the prior trading day, DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) closed at $65.04, down -0.81%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.66 million shares were traded. DOCU stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.25.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DOCU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.74 and its Current Ratio is at 0.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 07 ’25 when Hansen Paula sold 6,000 shares for $71.33 per share. The transaction valued at 427,965 led to the insider holds 58,968 shares of the business.

PAULA HANSEN bought 6,000 shares of DOCU for $427,950 on Oct 07 ’25. On Oct 01 ’25, another insider, Thygesen Allan C., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $69.69 each. As a result, the insider received 2,787,428 and left with 136,246 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOCU now has a Market Capitalization of 13142162432 and an Enterprise Value of 12362298368. As of this moment, DocuSign’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.994 whereas that against EBITDA is 41.367.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DOCU is 1.00, which has changed by -0.1819089 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DOCU has reached a high of $107.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.00%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.04%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1922000 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 201.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 199.04M. Insiders hold about 1.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.83% stake in the company. Shares short for DOCU as of 1761868800 were 4732722 with a Short Ratio of 1.56, compared to 1759190400 on 5282207. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4732722 and a Short% of Float of 3.08.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for DocuSign Inc (DOCU) is a result of the insights provided by 19.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.95, with high estimates of $1.02 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.83 and $3.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.68. EPS for the following year is $4.03, with 22.0 analysts recommending between $4.4 and $3.66.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $807.2M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $817.79M to a low estimate of $805M. As of . The current estimate, DocuSign Inc’s year-ago sales were $754.82MFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $827.2M. There is a high estimate of $841.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $824M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOCU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.98BBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.5B and the low estimate is $3.34B.

