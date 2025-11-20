Stock Market Recap: FBS Global Ltd (FBGL) Concludes at 0.61, a 1.08 Surge/Decline

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $0.6 in the prior trading day, FBS Global Ltd (NASDAQ: FBGL) closed at $0.61, up 1.08%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.68 million shares were traded. FBGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5733.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FBGL by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FBGL now has a Market Capitalization of 8241749 and an Enterprise Value of 2046948. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.153 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.611.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FBGL has reached a high of $5.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.21%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.07%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 495.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 269660 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. Shares short for FBGL as of 1761868800 were 61902 with a Short Ratio of 0.12, compared to 1759190400 on 143945. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 61902 and a Short% of Float of 1.5.

