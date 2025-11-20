Stock Market Recap: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) Concludes at 10.03, a -1.57 Surge/Decline

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

After finishing at $10.19 in the prior trading day, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PK) closed at $10.03, down -1.57%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.63 million shares were traded. PK stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.025.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.28 and its Current Ratio is at 2.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts' ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock's future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on October 01, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On September 09, 2025, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $12.

On June 23, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $10.JP Morgan initiated its Underweight rating on June 23, 2025, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 04 ’25 when ECKERT THOMAS D bought 20,000 shares for $11.75 per share. The transaction valued at 235,000 led to the insider holds 157,478 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PK now has a Market Capitalization of 2005132416 and an Enterprise Value of 6449979904. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.538 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.727.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PK is 1.43, which has changed by -0.3058583 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PK has reached a high of $15.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.66%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3284920 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 199.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 193.70M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.18% stake in the company. Shares short for PK as of 1761868800 were 30314470 with a Short Ratio of 8.90, compared to 1759190400 on 33178252. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 30314470 and a Short% of Float of 22.559999.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $1.02 and $0.86.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $627.64M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $648.01M to a low estimate of $604.4M. As of . The current estimate, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc’s year-ago sales were $625MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $630.66M. There is a high estimate of $649M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $600M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.6BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.69B and the low estimate is $2.56B.

