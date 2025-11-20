Stock Market Recap: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) Concludes at 10.03, a -1.57 Surge/Decline

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

After finishing at $10.19 in the prior trading day, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PK) closed at $10.03, down -1.57%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.63 million shares were traded. PK stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.025.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.28 and its Current Ratio is at 2.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on October 01, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On September 09, 2025, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $12.

On June 23, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $10.JP Morgan initiated its Underweight rating on June 23, 2025, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 04 ’25 when ECKERT THOMAS D bought 20,000 shares for $11.75 per share. The transaction valued at 235,000 led to the insider holds 157,478 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PK now has a Market Capitalization of 2005132416 and an Enterprise Value of 6449979904. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.538 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.727.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PK is 1.43, which has changed by -0.3058583 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PK has reached a high of $15.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.66%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3284920 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 199.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 193.70M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.18% stake in the company. Shares short for PK as of 1761868800 were 30314470 with a Short Ratio of 8.90, compared to 1759190400 on 33178252. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 30314470 and a Short% of Float of 22.559999.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $1.02 and $0.86.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $627.64M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $648.01M to a low estimate of $604.4M. As of . The current estimate, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc’s year-ago sales were $625MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $630.66M. There is a high estimate of $649M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $600M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.6BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.69B and the low estimate is $2.56B.