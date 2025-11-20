Stock Market Recap: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Concludes at 10.62, a -1.76 Surge/Decline

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

After finishing at $10.81 in the prior trading day, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) closed at $10.62, down -1.76%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.37 million shares were traded. PEB stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.58.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PEB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.03 and its Current Ratio is at 6.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.03.

On October 01, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $12.

Compass Point Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 10, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 ’24 when BORTZ JON E bought 13,000 shares for $12.68 per share. The transaction valued at 164,840 led to the insider holds 1,395,284 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PEB now has a Market Capitalization of 1259259136 and an Enterprise Value of 3689768704. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.556.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PEB is 1.50, which has changed by -0.16846156 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PEB has reached a high of $15.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.46%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2151300 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 113.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.84M. Insiders hold about 2.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 129.66% stake in the company. Shares short for PEB as of 1761868800 were 16710067 with a Short Ratio of 7.05, compared to 1759190400 on 18299839. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16710067 and a Short% of Float of 24.41.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PEB’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.04, compared to 0.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0037002773. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.3.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is currently being evaluated by 1.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.37, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.71 and -$0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.71. EPS for the following year is -$0.54, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.54 and -$0.54.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $349.32M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $354.27M to a low estimate of $344.51M. As of . The current estimate, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s year-ago sales were $337.6MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $326.87M. There is a high estimate of $337M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $317.23M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.45BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.54B and the low estimate is $1.48B.