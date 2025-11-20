Stock Market Recap: Robert Half Inc (RHI) Concludes at 26.02, a -0.91 Surge/Decline

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

After finishing at $26.26 in the prior trading day, Robert Half Inc (NYSE: RHI) closed at $26.02, down -0.91%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.11 million shares were traded. RHI stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.625 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.76.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RHI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.54 and its Current Ratio is at 1.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

On May 02, 2025, BNP Paribas Exane Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $45.

Exane BNP Paribas Upgraded its Underperform to Outperform on February 10, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $71.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 28 ’25 when Kempthorne Dirk A sold 6,505 shares for $28.87 per share. The transaction valued at 187,812 led to the insider holds 11,712 shares of the business.

Dirk A. Kempthorne bought 6,505 shares of RHI for $190,401 on Oct 24 ’25. On Nov 26 ’24, another insider, Kempthorne Dirk A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,032 shares for $74.35 each. As a result, the insider received 76,729 and left with 12,310 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RHI now has a Market Capitalization of 2647240192 and an Enterprise Value of 2474810880. As of this moment, Robert’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.453 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.442.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RHI is 0.82, which has changed by -0.64369065 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RHI has reached a high of $78.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -38.33%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3132680 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 101.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.83M. Insiders hold about 3.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.21% stake in the company. Shares short for RHI as of 1761868800 were 10699959 with a Short Ratio of 4.98, compared to 1759190400 on 12005087. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10699959 and a Short% of Float of 18.020001.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, RHI’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.3, compared to 2.30 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.08758568. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.72. . The current Payout Ratio is 86.81% for RHI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-25 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-25. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-06-13 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.