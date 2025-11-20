Stock Market Recap: Robert Half Inc (RHI) Concludes at 26.02, a -0.91 Surge/Decline

Abby Carey

Business

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

After finishing at $26.26 in the prior trading day, Robert Half Inc (NYSE: RHI) closed at $26.02, down -0.91%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.11 million shares were traded. RHI stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.625 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.76.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RHI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.54 and its Current Ratio is at 1.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

On May 02, 2025, BNP Paribas Exane Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $45.

Exane BNP Paribas Upgraded its Underperform to Outperform on February 10, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $71.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 28 ’25 when Kempthorne Dirk A sold 6,505 shares for $28.87 per share. The transaction valued at 187,812 led to the insider holds 11,712 shares of the business.

Dirk A. Kempthorne bought 6,505 shares of RHI for $190,401 on Oct 24 ’25. On Nov 26 ’24, another insider, Kempthorne Dirk A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,032 shares for $74.35 each. As a result, the insider received 76,729 and left with 12,310 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RHI now has a Market Capitalization of 2647240192 and an Enterprise Value of 2474810880. As of this moment, Robert’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.453 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.442.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RHI is 0.82, which has changed by -0.64369065 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RHI has reached a high of $78.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -38.33%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3132680 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 101.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.83M. Insiders hold about 3.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.21% stake in the company. Shares short for RHI as of 1761868800 were 10699959 with a Short Ratio of 4.98, compared to 1759190400 on 12005087. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10699959 and a Short% of Float of 18.020001.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, RHI’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.3, compared to 2.30 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.08758568. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.72. . The current Payout Ratio is 86.81% for RHI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-25 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-25. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-06-13 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.