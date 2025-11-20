Stock Performance Spotlight: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Ends the Day at $49.51, Down by -2.54

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc’s stock clocked out at $49.51, down -2.54% from its previous closing price of $50.8. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.64 million shares were traded. ARE stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.3.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ARE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.52 and its Current Ratio is at 3.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 ’25 when CIRUZZI VINCENT bought 10,582 shares for $101.44 per share.

Moglia Peter M sold 10,000 shares of ARE for $1,022,600 on Dec 16 ’24. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 228,727 shares after completing the transaction at $102.26 per share. On Dec 16 ’24, another insider, Alsbrook Madeleine Thorp, who serves as the EVP – Talent Management of the company, sold 4,360 shares for $102.34 each. As a result, the insider received 446,202 and left with 22,067 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARE now has a Market Capitalization of 8556568064 and an Enterprise Value of 26411597824. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.636 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.484.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ARE is 1.34, which has changed by -0.5202569 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ARE has reached a high of $112.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -31.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -37.51%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ARE traded 2.08M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2609040 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 172.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 170.77M. Insiders hold about 1.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.88% stake in the company. Shares short for ARE as of 1761868800 were 5139055 with a Short Ratio of 2.47, compared to 1759190400 on 6866556. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5139055 and a Short% of Float of 4.04.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 5.28, ARE has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.103937015. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.91.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) is currently in progress, with 5.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.59 and -$2.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.84. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.82 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $746.31M. It ranges from a high estimate of $759.17M to a low estimate of $738M. As of . The current estimate, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc’s year-ago sales were $788.95MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $720.67M. There is a high estimate of $738.21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $689.99M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.12BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.03B and the low estimate is $2.67B.