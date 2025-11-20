Stock Performance Spotlight: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Ends the Day at $49.51, Down by -2.54

Kiel Thompson

Technology

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc’s stock clocked out at $49.51, down -2.54% from its previous closing price of $50.8. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.64 million shares were traded. ARE stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.3.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ARE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.52 and its Current Ratio is at 3.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 ’25 when CIRUZZI VINCENT bought 10,582 shares for $101.44 per share.

Moglia Peter M sold 10,000 shares of ARE for $1,022,600 on Dec 16 ’24. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 228,727 shares after completing the transaction at $102.26 per share. On Dec 16 ’24, another insider, Alsbrook Madeleine Thorp, who serves as the EVP – Talent Management of the company, sold 4,360 shares for $102.34 each. As a result, the insider received 446,202 and left with 22,067 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARE now has a Market Capitalization of 8556568064 and an Enterprise Value of 26411597824. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.636 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.484.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ARE is 1.34, which has changed by -0.5202569 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ARE has reached a high of $112.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -31.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -37.51%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ARE traded 2.08M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2609040 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 172.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 170.77M. Insiders hold about 1.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.88% stake in the company. Shares short for ARE as of 1761868800 were 5139055 with a Short Ratio of 2.47, compared to 1759190400 on 6866556. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5139055 and a Short% of Float of 4.04.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 5.28, ARE has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.103937015. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.91.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) is currently in progress, with 5.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.59 and -$2.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.84. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.82 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $746.31M. It ranges from a high estimate of $759.17M to a low estimate of $738M. As of . The current estimate, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc’s year-ago sales were $788.95MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $720.67M. There is a high estimate of $738.21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $689.99M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.12BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.03B and the low estimate is $2.67B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.