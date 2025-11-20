Stock Performance Spotlight: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV) Ends the Day at $37.39, Up by 0.08

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc’s stock clocked out at $37.39, up 0.08% from its previous closing price of $37.36. In other words, the price has increased by $0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.75 million shares were traded. HGV stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.815 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.13.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HGV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.12 and its Current Ratio is at 5.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on November 18, 2025, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $42.

On January 06, 2025, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $47.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on December 13, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $44 to $41.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 ’25 when Hernandez Carlos sold 2,867 shares for $39.99 per share. The transaction valued at 114,651 led to the insider holds 11,330 shares of the business.

Corbin Charles R. Jr. sold 30,426 shares of HGV for $1,272,172 on Nov 03 ’25. The insider now owns 60,270 shares after completing the transaction at $41.81 per share. On Nov 03 ’25, another insider, Corbin Charles R. Jr., who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 30,426 shares for $41.81 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HGV now has a Market Capitalization of 3294661888 and an Enterprise Value of 10400456704. As of this moment, Hilton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 65.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.327 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.746.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HGV is 1.53, which has changed by -0.09845561 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HGV has reached a high of $52.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.98%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HGV traded 909.07K shares on average per day over the past three months and 944810 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 86.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.56M. Insiders hold about 23.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.64% stake in the company. Shares short for HGV as of 1761868800 were 5238746 with a Short Ratio of 5.76, compared to 1759190400 on 4883841. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5238746 and a Short% of Float of 9.04.

Earnings Estimates

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV) is currently under the scrutiny of 8.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.58 and $1.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.49. EPS for the following year is $4.66, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $6.43 and $3.72.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $1.38B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.44B to a low estimate of $1.29B. As of . The current estimate, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.28BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.31B. There is a high estimate of $1.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.22B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HGV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.98BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.95B and the low estimate is $5.36B.