Stock Performance Spotlight: QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) Ends the Day at $20.99, Down by -1.36

As of close of business last night, QuidelOrtho Corporation’s stock clocked out at $20.99, down -1.36% from its previous closing price of $21.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.0 million shares were traded. QDEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.775 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.875.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of QDEL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.98 and its Current Ratio is at 1.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

On May 08, 2025, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $44.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 11, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $44 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 ’25 when The Bujarski 2007 Trust U/A Dt bought 100,200 shares for $47.50 per share.

Blaser Brian J. bought 6,033 shares of QDEL for $249,878 on Dec 11 ’24. The President and CEO now owns 6,033 shares after completing the transaction at $41.42 per share. On Dec 09 ’24, another insider, Robert Bujarski, who serves as the Former COO of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $40.40 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QDEL now has a Market Capitalization of 1425882880 and an Enterprise Value of 4191983104. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.544 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.256.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for QDEL is 0.65, which has changed by -0.43837422 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, QDEL has reached a high of $49.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.39%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -30.17%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that QDEL traded 1.41M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2391570 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 67.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.27M. Insiders hold about 0.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 121.69% stake in the company. Shares short for QDEL as of 1761868800 were 9024719 with a Short Ratio of 6.40, compared to 1759190400 on 8696201. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9024719 and a Short% of Float of 22.06.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 6.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $1.04 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.12 and $2.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.08. EPS for the following year is $2.53, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $2.76 and $2.25.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $700.23M. It ranges from a high estimate of $710.16M to a low estimate of $697.05M. As of . The current estimate, QuidelOrtho Corporation’s year-ago sales were $707.8MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $712.38M. There is a high estimate of $735.64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $703.3M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QDEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.78BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.78B and the low estimate is $2.75B.