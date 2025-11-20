Stock Performance Spotlight: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Ends the Day at $40.08, Up by 2.56

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Teck Resources Ltd’s stock clocked out at $40.08, up 2.56% from its previous closing price of $39.08. In other words, the price has increased by $2.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.31 million shares were traded. TECK stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.2 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.5.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TECK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.08 and its Current Ratio is at 2.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TECK now has a Market Capitalization of 19619457024 and an Enterprise Value of 25327056896. As of this moment, Teck’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 19.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.416 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.587.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TECK is 0.86, which has changed by -0.17220926 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TECK has reached a high of $48.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.74%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.60%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TECK traded 5.24M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3546750 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 488.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 468.16M. Insiders hold about 4.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TECK as of 1761868800 were 7628655 with a Short Ratio of 1.44, compared to 1759190400 on 8850689.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.5, TECK has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.012794267. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.01. . The current Payout Ratio is 79.39% for TECK, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2007-05-11 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) is currently attracting attention from 14.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.95 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.83 and $1.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.23. EPS for the following year is $2.4, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $4.04 and $1.24.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $2.67B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.87B to a low estimate of $2.52B. As of . The current estimate, Teck Resources Ltd’s year-ago sales were $2.79BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.54B. There is a high estimate of $2.72B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.35B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TECK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.51BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.01B and the low estimate is $9.65B.