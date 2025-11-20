Stock Performance Spotlight: Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Ends the Day at $126.35, Down by -0.02

Kiel Thompson

Technology

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

As of close of business last night, Toll Brothers Inc’s stock clocked out at $126.35, down -0.02% from its previous closing price of $126.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.86 million shares were traded. TOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $127.265 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $125.025.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TOL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.29 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 06 ’25 when Sandstrom Katherine M bought 68 shares for $126.87 per share. The transaction valued at 8,627 led to the insider holds 68 shares of the business.

Yearley Douglas C. Jr. sold 20,145 shares of TOL for $2,983,106 on Sep 08 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 265,972 shares after completing the transaction at $148.08 per share. On Sep 08 ’25, another insider, Yearley Douglas C. Jr., who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 20,145 shares for $148.08 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TOL now has a Market Capitalization of 12405169152 and an Enterprise Value of 14413153280. As of this moment, Toll’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.325 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.467.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TOL is 1.40, which has changed by -0.1705172 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TOL has reached a high of $169.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.69%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TOL traded 1.39M shares on average per day over the past three months and 859640 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 96.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.77M. Insiders hold about 0.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TOL as of 1761868800 were 3298251 with a Short Ratio of 2.38, compared to 1759190400 on 3303803. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3298251 and a Short% of Float of 4.64.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.96, TOL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.98. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0075961384. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.01. . The current Payout Ratio is 6.00% for TOL, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-10-10 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-10. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-07-11 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.83, with high estimates of $2.17 and low estimates of $1.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.3 and $13.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.84. EPS for the following year is $13.94, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $15.17 and $13.05.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $3.32B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.42B to a low estimate of $3.26B. As of . The current estimate, Toll Brothers Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.33BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.85B. There is a high estimate of $2.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.63B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TOL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.85BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.18B and the low estimate is $10.32B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.