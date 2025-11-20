Stock Performance Spotlight: Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Ends the Day at $126.35, Down by -0.02

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

As of close of business last night, Toll Brothers Inc’s stock clocked out at $126.35, down -0.02% from its previous closing price of $126.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.86 million shares were traded. TOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $127.265 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $125.025.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TOL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.29 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 06 ’25 when Sandstrom Katherine M bought 68 shares for $126.87 per share. The transaction valued at 8,627 led to the insider holds 68 shares of the business.

Yearley Douglas C. Jr. sold 20,145 shares of TOL for $2,983,106 on Sep 08 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 265,972 shares after completing the transaction at $148.08 per share. On Sep 08 ’25, another insider, Yearley Douglas C. Jr., who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 20,145 shares for $148.08 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TOL now has a Market Capitalization of 12405169152 and an Enterprise Value of 14413153280. As of this moment, Toll’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.325 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.467.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TOL is 1.40, which has changed by -0.1705172 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TOL has reached a high of $169.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.69%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TOL traded 1.39M shares on average per day over the past three months and 859640 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 96.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.77M. Insiders hold about 0.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TOL as of 1761868800 were 3298251 with a Short Ratio of 2.38, compared to 1759190400 on 3303803. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3298251 and a Short% of Float of 4.64.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.96, TOL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.98. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0075961384. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.01. . The current Payout Ratio is 6.00% for TOL, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-10-10 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-10. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-07-11 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.83, with high estimates of $2.17 and low estimates of $1.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.3 and $13.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.84. EPS for the following year is $13.94, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $15.17 and $13.05.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $3.32B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.42B to a low estimate of $3.26B. As of . The current estimate, Toll Brothers Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.33BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.85B. There is a high estimate of $2.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.63B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TOL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.85BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.18B and the low estimate is $10.32B.