Stock Surge: Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Closes at $2.52, Marking a -3.82 Increase/Decrease

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

In the latest session, Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) closed at $2.52 down -3.82% from its previous closing price of $2.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.2 million shares were traded. EDIT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.655 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.51.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Editas Medicine Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.86 and its Current Ratio is at 2.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on April 28, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 03 ’25 when Burkly Linda sold 710 shares for $2.60 per share. The transaction valued at 1,843 led to the insider holds 69,490 shares of the business.

Parison Amy sold 458 shares of EDIT for $1,189 on Sep 03 ’25. The SVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 16,369 shares after completing the transaction at $2.60 per share. On Sep 03 ’25, another insider, O’Neill Gilmore Neil, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 5,592 shares for $2.60 each. As a result, the insider received 14,517 and left with 274,690 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EDIT now has a Market Capitalization of 245999008 and an Enterprise Value of 100003024. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.156 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.879.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EDIT is 2.44, which has changed by 0.1054852 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EDIT has reached a high of $4.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -21.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.93%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EDIT has traded an average of 2.38M shares per day and 1891950 over the past ten days. A total of 97.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.07M. Insiders hold about 0.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.43% stake in the company. Shares short for EDIT as of 1761868800 were 8665653 with a Short Ratio of 3.65, compared to 1759190400 on 7456270. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8665653 and a Short% of Float of 8.8999994.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) is a result of the insights provided by 6.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.32 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.63 and -$2.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.96. EPS for the following year is -$1.06, with 8.0 analysts recommending between -$0.62 and -$1.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $8.45M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $40.5M to a low estimate of $500k. As of . The current estimate, Editas Medicine Inc’s year-ago sales were $30.6MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.38M. There is a high estimate of $3.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $500k.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EDIT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $56.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $32.31MBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41M and the low estimate is $2M.