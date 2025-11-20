Stock Surge: Global Payments, Inc (GPN) Closes at $72.03, Marking a 0.00 Increase/Decrease

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.66 million shares were traded. GPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.94.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Global Payments, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.85 and its Current Ratio is at 0.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on October 23, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $110.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when MCDANIEL CONNIE D sold 4,464 shares for $77.81 per share. The transaction valued at 347,344 led to the insider holds 30,014 shares of the business.

MCDANIEL CONNIE D bought 4,464 shares of GPN for $347,333 on Nov 12 ’25. On Nov 07 ’25, another insider, Watson Patricia A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,331 shares for $75.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,905 and bolstered with 2,651 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GPN now has a Market Capitalization of 17474990080 and an Enterprise Value of 31539460096. As of this moment, Global’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.193.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GPN is 0.83, which has changed by -0.38081318 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GPN has reached a high of $120.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.76%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GPN has traded an average of 2.24M shares per day and 2192900 over the past ten days. A total of 236.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.47M. Insiders hold about 0.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.95% stake in the company. Shares short for GPN as of 1761868800 were 7994342 with a Short Ratio of 3.57, compared to 1759190400 on 8977967. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7994342 and a Short% of Float of 3.39.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GPN is 1.00, from 1.0 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.013883105. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.82. . The current Payout Ratio is 16.23% for GPN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-12 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-12. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2015-11-03 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 22.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.0, with high estimates of $3.13 and low estimates of $2.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.09 and $12.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.24. EPS for the following year is $13.66, with 29.0 analysts recommending between $14.24 and $13.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.32B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.37B to a low estimate of $2.28B. As of . The current estimate, Global Payments, Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.29BFor the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.29B. There is a high estimate of $2.33B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.24B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.15BBased on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.91B and the low estimate is $9.43B.