Stock Surge: Global Payments, Inc (GPN) Closes at $72.03, Marking a 0.00 Increase/Decrease

Abby Carey

Business

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.66 million shares were traded. GPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.94.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Global Payments, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.85 and its Current Ratio is at 0.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on October 23, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $110.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when MCDANIEL CONNIE D sold 4,464 shares for $77.81 per share. The transaction valued at 347,344 led to the insider holds 30,014 shares of the business.

MCDANIEL CONNIE D bought 4,464 shares of GPN for $347,333 on Nov 12 ’25. On Nov 07 ’25, another insider, Watson Patricia A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,331 shares for $75.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,905 and bolstered with 2,651 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GPN now has a Market Capitalization of 17474990080 and an Enterprise Value of 31539460096. As of this moment, Global’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.193.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GPN is 0.83, which has changed by -0.38081318 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GPN has reached a high of $120.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.76%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GPN has traded an average of 2.24M shares per day and 2192900 over the past ten days. A total of 236.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.47M. Insiders hold about 0.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.95% stake in the company. Shares short for GPN as of 1761868800 were 7994342 with a Short Ratio of 3.57, compared to 1759190400 on 8977967. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7994342 and a Short% of Float of 3.39.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GPN is 1.00, from 1.0 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.013883105. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.82. . The current Payout Ratio is 16.23% for GPN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-12 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-12. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2015-11-03 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 22.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.0, with high estimates of $3.13 and low estimates of $2.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.09 and $12.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.24. EPS for the following year is $13.66, with 29.0 analysts recommending between $14.24 and $13.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.32B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.37B to a low estimate of $2.28B. As of . The current estimate, Global Payments, Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.29BFor the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.29B. There is a high estimate of $2.33B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.24B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.15BBased on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.91B and the low estimate is $9.43B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.