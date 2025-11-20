Stock Surge: Mitek Systems Inc (MITK) Closes at $8.72, Marking a 0.00 Increase/Decrease

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.52 million shares were traded. MITK stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.6.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Mitek Systems Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.14 and its Current Ratio is at 1.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on September 04, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $9.50 from $17 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 ’25 when Diamond Michael E sold 70,352 shares for $9.77 per share. The transaction valued at 687,473 led to the insider holds 233,340 shares of the business.

CHRISTOPHER H BRIGGS bought 26,023 shares of MITK for $253,087 on Jun 13 ’25. On Jun 13 ’25, another insider, MICHAEL E DIAMOND, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 70,352 shares for $10.01 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MITK now has a Market Capitalization of 398042272 and an Enterprise Value of 386398272. As of this moment, Mitek’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.169 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.765.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MITK is 1.21, which has changed by -0.04175824 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MITK has reached a high of $11.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.08%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MITK has traded an average of 332.33K shares per day and 294500 over the past ten days. A total of 45.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.05M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MITK as of 1761868800 were 2113794 with a Short Ratio of 6.36, compared to 1759190400 on 2022333. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2113794 and a Short% of Float of 4.7.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 6.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Mitek Systems Inc (MITK) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.9. EPS for the following year is $1.07, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $1.48 and $0.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $40.73M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $42M to a low estimate of $40.09M. As of . The current estimate, Mitek Systems Inc’s year-ago sales were $43.22MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $41.06M. There is a high estimate of $41.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.63M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MITK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $176.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $175M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $175.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $172.08MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $188.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $190.81M and the low estimate is $183.41M.