Stock Surge: Pagerduty Inc (PD) Closes at $14.84, Marking a -1.66 Increase/Decrease

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In the latest session, Pagerduty Inc (NYSE: PD) closed at $14.84 down -1.66% from its previous closing price of $15.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.56 million shares were traded. PD stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.995 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.755.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Pagerduty Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.32 and its Current Ratio is at 2.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.24.

On January 30, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $23 to $18.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on December 11, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $21.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 25 ’25 when Solomon Dan Alexandru sold 48 shares for $18.00 per share. The transaction valued at 864 led to the insider holds 2,656,975 shares of the business.

DAN ALEXANDRU SOLOMON bought 48 shares of PD for $706 on Jul 25 ’25. On Mar 05 ’25, another insider, MITRA REZVAN, who serves as the Former Officer of the company, bought 40,000 shares for $17.67 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PD now has a Market Capitalization of 1383776640 and an Enterprise Value of 1241267584. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.567 whereas that against EBITDA is -107.553.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PD is 0.67, which has changed by -0.23941535 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PD has reached a high of $21.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.52%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PD has traded an average of 2.08M shares per day and 1543560 over the past ten days. A total of 93.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.36M. Insiders hold about 7.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.19% stake in the company. Shares short for PD as of 1761868800 were 7924524 with a Short Ratio of 3.82, compared to 1759190400 on 8279492. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7924524 and a Short% of Float of 11.4300005.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Pagerduty Inc (PD) is currently being evaluated by 10.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.04 and $1.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.02. EPS for the following year is $1.11, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $1.18 and $1.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $124.91M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $125.26M to a low estimate of $124.51M. As of . The current estimate, Pagerduty Inc’s year-ago sales were $118.95MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $126.85M. There is a high estimate of $128.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $125.37M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $525M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $493.09M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $497.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $467.5MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $525.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $539.2M and the low estimate is $521.61M.