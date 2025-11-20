Stock Surge: Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) Closes at $71.74, Marking a -1.82 Increase/Decrease

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

In the latest session, Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE: PCOR) closed at $71.74 down -1.82% from its previous closing price of $73.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.42 million shares were traded. PCOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.0.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Procore Technologies Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 88.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.33 and its Current Ratio is at 1.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on October 03, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $84.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 19 ’25 when CRAIG F COURTEMANCHE bought 300,000 shares for $71.91 per share.

O CONNOR KEVIN J sold 36,196 shares of PCOR for $2,825,464 on Nov 12 ’25. The Director now owns 1,071,749 shares after completing the transaction at $78.06 per share. On Nov 13 ’25, another insider, O CONNOR KEVIN J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,615 shares for $76.37 each. As a result, the insider received 734,258 and left with 1,062,134 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PCOR now has a Market Capitalization of 11153406976 and an Enterprise Value of 10541953024. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.265 whereas that against EBITDA is -155.04.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PCOR is 0.89, which has changed by -0.028711975 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PCOR has reached a high of $88.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.59%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PCOR has traded an average of 1.42M shares per day and 1906120 over the past ten days. A total of 150.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.88M. Insiders hold about 22.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.54% stake in the company. Shares short for PCOR as of 1761868800 were 11226480 with a Short Ratio of 7.92, compared to 1759190400 on 11733878. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11226480 and a Short% of Float of 10.82.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 19.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.41 and $1.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.35. EPS for the following year is $1.76, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $2.08 and $1.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $340.81M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $345.84M to a low estimate of $339.5M. As of . The current estimate, Procore Technologies Inc’s year-ago sales were $302.05MFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $349.56M. There is a high estimate of $355M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $346.6M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCOR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.15BBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.52B and the low estimate is $1.45B.