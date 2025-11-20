Telus Corp (TU)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 13.49, Down -0.66

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Telus Corp’s stock clocked out at $13.49, down -0.66% from its previous closing price of $13.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9.21 million shares were traded. TU stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.3.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.71 and its Current Ratio is at 0.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.62.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TU now has a Market Capitalization of 20882520064 and an Enterprise Value of 50734518272. As of this moment, Telus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.481 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.981.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TU is 0.69, which has changed by -0.11357701 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TU has reached a high of $16.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.15%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TU traded 4.34M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7340480 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.55B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.55B. Insiders hold about 0.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.52% stake in the company. Shares short for TU as of 1761868800 were 52988656 with a Short Ratio of 12.20, compared to 1759190400 on 33206796.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.637, TU has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.17. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.12054492. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.67. . The current Payout Ratio is 233.27% for TU, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-10 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-11. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2020-03-18 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.73 and $0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.69. EPS for the following year is $0.77, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $0.84 and $0.69.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $5.46B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.52B to a low estimate of $5.4B. As of . The current estimate, Telus Corp’s year-ago sales were $5.38BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.18B. There is a high estimate of $5.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.17B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.39BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.45B and the low estimate is $20.95B.