Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

Nora Barnes

Companies

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

As of close of business last night, Tower Semiconductor Ltd’s stock clocked out at $98.53, up 1.92% from its previous closing price of $96.67. In other words, the price has increased by $1.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.17 million shares were traded. TSEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $100.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $96.255.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TSEM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 317.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.54 and its Current Ratio is at 6.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on September 18, 2025, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $74.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 19 ’25 when Amir Elstein bought 64,000 shares for $96.67 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TSEM now has a Market Capitalization of 11047558144 and an Enterprise Value of 9989150720. As of this moment, Tower’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 57.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.602 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.213.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TSEM is 0.85, which has changed by 1.0219619 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TSEM has reached a high of $106.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.93%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 89.00%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TSEM traded 1.46M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2458360 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 111.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.76M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.72% stake in the company. Shares short for TSEM as of 1761868800 were 1582768 with a Short Ratio of 1.09, compared to 1759190400 on 1445261. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1582768 and a Short% of Float of 1.4400001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for TSEM, which recently paid a dividend on 1997-09-24 with an ex-dividend date of 1997-09-24. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2012-08-06 when the company split stock in a 1:15 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) is underway, with the input of 6.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.2 and $2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.18. EPS for the following year is $2.91, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $3.13 and $2.58.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $439.81M. It ranges from a high estimate of $440.1M to a low estimate of $438.93M. As of . The current estimate, Tower Semiconductor Ltd’s year-ago sales were $387.19MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $408.38M. There is a high estimate of $413.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $404.7M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.44BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.9B and the low estimate is $1.75B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.