Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

As of close of business last night, Tower Semiconductor Ltd’s stock clocked out at $98.53, up 1.92% from its previous closing price of $96.67. In other words, the price has increased by $1.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.17 million shares were traded. TSEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $100.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $96.255.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TSEM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 317.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.54 and its Current Ratio is at 6.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on September 18, 2025, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $74.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 19 ’25 when Amir Elstein bought 64,000 shares for $96.67 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TSEM now has a Market Capitalization of 11047558144 and an Enterprise Value of 9989150720. As of this moment, Tower’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 57.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.602 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.213.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TSEM is 0.85, which has changed by 1.0219619 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TSEM has reached a high of $106.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.93%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 89.00%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TSEM traded 1.46M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2458360 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 111.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.76M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.72% stake in the company. Shares short for TSEM as of 1761868800 were 1582768 with a Short Ratio of 1.09, compared to 1759190400 on 1445261. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1582768 and a Short% of Float of 1.4400001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for TSEM, which recently paid a dividend on 1997-09-24 with an ex-dividend date of 1997-09-24. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2012-08-06 when the company split stock in a 1:15 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) is underway, with the input of 6.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.2 and $2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.18. EPS for the following year is $2.91, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $3.13 and $2.58.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $439.81M. It ranges from a high estimate of $440.1M to a low estimate of $438.93M. As of . The current estimate, Tower Semiconductor Ltd’s year-ago sales were $387.19MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $408.38M. There is a high estimate of $413.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $404.7M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.44BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.9B and the low estimate is $1.75B.