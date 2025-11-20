Trading Day Review: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR (BBVA) Gains Momentum, Closing at $20.52

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR (NYSE: BBVA) closed at $20.52 in the last session, up 0.34% from day before closing price of $20.45. In other words, the price has increased by $0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.21 million shares were traded. BBVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.625 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.41.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BBVA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.92.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBVA now has a Market Capitalization of 117675466752 and an Enterprise Value of 144861429760. As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.579.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BBVA is 0.88, which has changed by 1.1104231 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BBVA has reached a high of $22.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.53%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.85%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BBVA traded on average about 1.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1599020 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 5.75B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.75B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.23% stake in the company. Shares short for BBVA as of 1761868800 were 1041236 with a Short Ratio of 0.72, compared to 1759190400 on 822297. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1041236 and a Short% of Float of 0.02.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BBVA is 0.83, which was 0.73 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03569682. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.53. . The current Payout Ratio is 34.61% for BBVA, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-04-09 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-06. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2011-03-29 when the company split stock in a 60:59 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 1.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR (BBVA) in the stock market.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.97 and $1.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.97. EPS for the following year is $2.0, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $2.0 and $2.0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $9.22B. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.22B to a low estimate of $9.22B. As of . The current estimate, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR’s year-ago sales were $9.32BFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.54B. There is a high estimate of $9.54B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.54B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $36.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $36.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $35.48BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.09B and the low estimate is $35.66B.

