Trading Day Review: Carlyle Group Inc (CG) Gains Momentum, Closing at $51.97

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) closed at $51.97 in the last session, up 0.58% from day before closing price of $51.67. In other words, the price has increased by $0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.39 million shares were traded. CG stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.005 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.02.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.72 and its Current Ratio is at 1.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on October 03, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $74.

On July 10, 2025, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $65.

TD Cowen Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 14, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $56.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 ’25 when Ferguson Jeffrey W. sold 202,606 shares for $64.23 per share. The transaction valued at 13,013,879 led to the insider holds 753,255 shares of the business.

Ferguson Jeffrey W. sold 97,394 shares of CG for $6,074,464 on Aug 11 ’25. The General Counsel now owns 955,861 shares after completing the transaction at $62.37 per share. On Aug 12 ’25, another insider, JEFFREY WILLIAM FERGUSON REV T, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 202,606 shares for $64.23 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CG now has a Market Capitalization of 18797803520 and an Enterprise Value of 29360332800. As of this moment, Carlyle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.151.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CG is 2.04, which has changed by -0.021216154 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CG has reached a high of $69.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.28%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.91%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CG traded on average about 3.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3041170 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 360.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 260.47M. Insiders hold about 27.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.19% stake in the company. Shares short for CG as of 1761868800 were 11155002 with a Short Ratio of 3.66, compared to 1759190400 on 15030068. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11155002 and a Short% of Float of 4.2.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CG is 1.40, which was 1.4 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.027095027. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.09.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.15, with high estimates of $1.23 and low estimates of $1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.12 and $3.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.03. EPS for the following year is $4.77, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $5.1 and $4.54.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.06B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.13B to a low estimate of $979.51M. As of . The current estimate, Carlyle Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $948.5MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.14B. There is a high estimate of $1.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.09B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.66BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.92B and the low estimate is $4.61B.