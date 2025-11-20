Trading Day Review: Emcor Group, Inc (EME) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $605.84

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The price of Emcor Group, Inc (NYSE: EME) closed at $605.84 in the last session, down -1.42% from day before closing price of $614.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.66 million shares were traded. EME stock price reached its highest trading level at $625.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $603.58.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EME’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 41.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.17 and its Current Ratio is at 1.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 ’25 when Walker-Lee Robin A sold 1,325 shares for $677.22 per share. The transaction valued at 897,316 led to the insider holds 6,140 shares of the business.

Robin Walker-lee Living Trust bought 1,325 shares of EME for $900,000 on Nov 03 ’25. On Jun 06 ’25, another insider, Lind Robert Peter, who serves as the VP and Controller of the company, sold 447 shares for $485.37 each. As a result, the insider received 216,960 and left with 5,046 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EME now has a Market Capitalization of 27120951296 and an Enterprise Value of 26897881088. As of this moment, Emcor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.656 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.732.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EME is 1.19, which has changed by 0.16631556 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EME has reached a high of $778.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $320.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.53%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EME traded on average about 612.56K shares per day over the past 3-months and 389900 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 44.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.15M. Insiders hold about 1.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EME as of 1761868800 were 931615 with a Short Ratio of 1.52, compared to 1759190400 on 1092608. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 931615 and a Short% of Float of 2.77.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EME is 1.00, which was 1.0 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.001627101. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.32. . The current Payout Ratio is 4.32% for EME, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-10-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2007-07-10 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Emcor Group, Inc (EME) is currently being evaluated by 8.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.8, with high estimates of $6.15 and low estimates of $5.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $25.39 and $25.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $25.36. EPS for the following year is $27.8, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $28.25 and $26.03.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.29B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.33B to a low estimate of $4.26B. As of . The current estimate, Emcor Group, Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.77BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.14B. There is a high estimate of $4.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.08B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.57BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.17B and the low estimate is $17.6B.