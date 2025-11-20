Trading Day Review: News Corp (NWS) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $28.36

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of News Corp (NASDAQ: NWS) closed at $28.36 in the last session, down -1.49% from day before closing price of $28.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.67 million shares were traded. NWS stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.35.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NWS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.63 and its Current Ratio is at 1.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 10 ’25 when MFT SH Family Trust sold 38,335,059 shares for $33.25 per share. The transaction valued at 1,274,725,356 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

DeGrazio Marygrace sold 10,582 shares of NWS for $316,825 on Aug 15 ’25. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 21,722 shares after completing the transaction at $29.94 per share. On Aug 15 ’25, another insider, Allen Ruth, who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 19,968 shares for $29.44 each. As a result, the insider received 587,930 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NWS now has a Market Capitalization of 15848345600 and an Enterprise Value of 17253400576. As of this moment, News’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.029.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NWS is 0.96, which has changed by -0.10339457 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NWS has reached a high of $35.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.67%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.75%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NWS traded on average about 1.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 793590 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 187.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.04M. Insiders hold about 79.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.31% stake in the company. Shares short for NWS as of 1761868800 were 8731969 with a Short Ratio of 6.96, compared to 1759190400 on 7094418. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8731969 and a Short% of Float of 14.12.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NWS is 0.20, which was 0.2 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0069468566. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.87.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for News Corp (NWS) is a result of the insights provided by 2.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.04 and $0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.95. EPS for the following year is $1.12, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $1.23 and $0.9.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.29B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.31B to a low estimate of $2.24B. As of . The current estimate, News Corp’s year-ago sales were $2.24BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.09B. There is a high estimate of $2.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.06B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NWS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.45BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.26B and the low estimate is $8.84B.