Trading Day Review: Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $0.42

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The price of Ocean Power Technologies (AMEX: OPTT) closed at $0.42 in the last session, down -2.94% from day before closing price of $0.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.02 million shares were traded. OPTT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4406 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4188.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OPTT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.16 and its Current Ratio is at 1.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on September 24, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.50.

On May 09, 2013, Ascendiant Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Strong Buy rating and target price of $5.Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated its Strong Buy rating on May 09, 2013, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 17 ’25 when Stratmann Philipp bought 3,989 shares for $0.49 per share. The transaction valued at 1,975 led to the insider holds 517,714 shares of the business.

Slaiby Peter E. bought 35,000 shares of OPTT for $6,713 on Nov 25 ’24. The Director now owns 241,871 shares after completing the transaction at $0.19 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OPTT now has a Market Capitalization of 77232112 and an Enterprise Value of 76066120. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.247 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.251.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OPTT is 2.34, which has changed by 1.8666666 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OPTT has reached a high of $1.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.94%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OPTT traded on average about 6.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3400380 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 171.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 169.43M. Insiders hold about 7.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.18% stake in the company. Shares short for OPTT as of 1761868800 were 18658495 with a Short Ratio of 3.07, compared to 1759190400 on 16856502. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18658495 and a Short% of Float of 10.35.

