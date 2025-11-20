Trading Day Triumph: AEye Inc (LIDR) Ends at $2.27, a -8.84 Surge/Plunge

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

AEye Inc (NASDAQ: LIDR) closed the day trading at $2.27 down -8.84% from the previous closing price of $2.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.83 million shares were traded. LIDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.24.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LIDR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.55 and its Current Ratio is at 10.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on September 08, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On November 11, 2021, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

On October 25, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on October 25, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when Husby Jonathon B. bought 10,350 shares for $2.40 per share. The transaction valued at 24,849 led to the insider holds 94,608 shares of the business.

Dussan Luis sold 33,616 shares of LIDR for $90,047 on Sep 12 ’25. The Director now owns 166,132 shares after completing the transaction at $2.68 per share. On Sep 09 ’25, another insider, Dussan Luis, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 184 shares for $3.00 each. As a result, the insider received 552 and left with 199,748 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LIDR now has a Market Capitalization of 102274840 and an Enterprise Value of 18765844. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 568.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 103.109 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.577.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LIDR is 2.93, which has changed by 1.7065217 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LIDR has reached a high of $6.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.11%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LIDR traded about 4.23M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LIDR traded about 2080530 shares per day. A total of 45.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.87M. Insiders hold about 2.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.45% stake in the company. Shares short for LIDR as of 1761868800 were 3330775 with a Short Ratio of 0.79, compared to 1759190400 on 3074950. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3330775 and a Short% of Float of 8.17.