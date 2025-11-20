Trading Day Triumph: Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS) Ends at $5.44, a -0.18 Surge/Plunge

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

Custom Truck One Source Inc (NYSE: CTOS) closed the day trading at $5.44 down -0.18% from the previous closing price of $5.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.95 million shares were traded. CTOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.505 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.36.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CTOS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.22 and its Current Ratio is at 1.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.20.

On July 15, 2025, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $7.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on April 28, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 30 ’25 when PE One Source Holdings, LLC bought 8,143,635 shares for $4.00 per share. The transaction valued at 32,574,540 led to the insider holds 156,743,635 shares of the business.

PLATINUM EQUITY, LLC bought 8,143,635 shares of CTOS for $32,574,540 on Jan 30 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 156,743,635 shares after completing the transaction at $4.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTOS now has a Market Capitalization of 1232484096 and an Enterprise Value of 3710734080. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.916 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.419.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CTOS is 1.30, which has changed by 0.038095236 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CTOS has reached a high of $6.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.80%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.47%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CTOS traded about 733.18K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CTOS traded about 490930 shares per day. A total of 226.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.79M. Insiders hold about 73.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.03% stake in the company. Shares short for CTOS as of 1761868800 were 3400659 with a Short Ratio of 4.64, compared to 1759190400 on 3358553. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3400659 and a Short% of Float of 5.6900002.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS) is currently in the spotlight, with 3.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.12 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $581.31M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $599.2M to a low estimate of $549.3M. As of . The current estimate, Custom Truck One Source Inc’s year-ago sales were $520.74MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $444.84M. There is a high estimate of $455.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $424.9M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.8BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.13B and the low estimate is $1.98B.