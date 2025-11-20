Trading Day Triumph: PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) Ends at $118.02, a -1.30 Surge/Plunge

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) closed the day trading at $118.02 down -1.30% from the previous closing price of $119.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12.22 million shares were traded. PDD stock price reached its highest trading level at $119.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $116.95.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PDD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.36 and its Current Ratio is at 2.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On August 26, 2025, New Street Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $120.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on May 28, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $112.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 ’25 when Zhao Jiazhen bought 40,000 shares for $128.57 per share.

Kam Anthony Ping Leung bought 2,127 shares of PDD for $258,835 on Sep 03 ’25. On Mar 25 ’25, another insider, Kam Anthony Ping Leung, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,553 shares for $128.12 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PDD now has a Market Capitalization of 167546667008 and an Enterprise Value of 247488724992. As of this moment, PDD’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.591 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.657.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PDD is 0.10, which has changed by 0.14881349 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PDD has reached a high of $139.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $87.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.71%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PDD traded about 8.95M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PDD traded about 8322700 shares per day. A total of 1.39B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.36B. Insiders hold about 2.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.02% stake in the company. Shares short for PDD as of 1761868800 were 20749586 with a Short Ratio of 2.32, compared to 1759190400 on 21087476. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20749586 and a Short% of Float of 2.4300002000000003.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) is underway, with the input of 11.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $17.71, with high estimates of $21.14 and low estimates of $13.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $81.33 and $69.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $74.77. EPS for the following year is $86.88, with 34.0 analysts recommending between $123.0 and $73.17.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $125.28B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $143.38B to a low estimate of $119.75B. As of . The current estimate, PDD Holdings Inc ADR’s year-ago sales were $110.61BFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $109.69B. There is a high estimate of $127.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $96.38B.

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PDD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $451.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $425.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $432.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $393.84BBased on 40 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $494.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $577.68B and the low estimate is $439.02B.