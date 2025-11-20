Trading Day Triumph: Phreesia Inc (PHR) Ends at $19.19, a -2.09 Surge/Plunge

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Phreesia Inc (NYSE: PHR) closed the day trading at $19.19 down -2.09% from the previous closing price of $19.6. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.7 million shares were traded. PHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.55.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PHR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.11 and its Current Ratio is at 2.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on November 13, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 ’25 when Gandhi Balaji sold 885 shares for $22.36 per share. The transaction valued at 19,790 led to the insider holds 98,240 shares of the business.

Hoffman Allison C sold 1,241 shares of PHR for $27,750 on Oct 17 ’25. The General Counsel & Secretary now owns 135,737 shares after completing the transaction at $22.36 per share. On Oct 17 ’25, another insider, Indig Chaim, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 3,163 shares for $22.36 each. As a result, the insider received 70,728 and left with 1,252,608 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PHR now has a Market Capitalization of 1149758720 and an Enterprise Value of 722541760. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.607 whereas that against EBITDA is -151.635.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PHR is 0.68, which has changed by 0.0315789 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PHR has reached a high of $32.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.45%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.57%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PHR traded about 825.68K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PHR traded about 595910 shares per day. A total of 59.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.59M. Insiders hold about 7.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.64% stake in the company. Shares short for PHR as of 1761868800 were 3571622 with a Short Ratio of 4.33, compared to 1759190400 on 3671203. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3571622 and a Short% of Float of 6.22.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.08 and $0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.01. EPS for the following year is $1.36, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $1.41 and $1.28.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $120.03M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $121.6M to a low estimate of $118.6M. As of . The current estimate, Phreesia Inc’s year-ago sales were $106.8MFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $124.43M. There is a high estimate of $131.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $122.2M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $486.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $474.96M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $477.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $419.81MBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $535.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $566.53M and the low estimate is $525.02M.

