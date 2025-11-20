Trading Day Triumph: Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (SNCY) Ends at $11.37, a -4.93 Surge/Plunge

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SNCY) closed the day trading at $11.37 down -4.93% from the previous closing price of $11.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.84 million shares were traded. SNCY stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.3.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SNCY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.73 and its Current Ratio is at 0.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on November 03, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $21 from $15 previously.

On May 06, 2025, TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $20.

On January 22, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $23.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on January 22, 2025, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 ’25 when Gyurci John bought 25,000 shares for $11.92 per share.

Whitney Grant sold 279 shares of SNCY for $3,262 on Oct 02 ’25. The Chief Revenue Officer & SVP now owns 26,520 shares after completing the transaction at $11.69 per share. On Oct 02 ’25, another insider, Neale Erin Rose, who serves as the SVP, Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 279 shares for $11.70 each. As a result, the insider received 3,264 and left with 30,090 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNCY now has a Market Capitalization of 606207168 and an Enterprise Value of 998896384. As of this moment, Sun’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.903 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.75.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SNCY is 1.58, which has changed by -0.1401869 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SNCY has reached a high of $18.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.92%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SNCY traded about 932.07K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SNCY traded about 742030 shares per day. A total of 52.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.33M. Insiders hold about 14.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 119.11% stake in the company. Shares short for SNCY as of 1761868800 were 6812015 with a Short Ratio of 7.31, compared to 1759190400 on 6614628. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6812015 and a Short% of Float of 15.75.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (SNCY) is currently being evaluated by a team of 6.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.12 and $1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.09. EPS for the following year is $1.66, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $1.86 and $1.33.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $274.73M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $275.31M to a low estimate of $274M. As of . The current estimate, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $260.41MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $352.26M. There is a high estimate of $357.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $347.12M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNCY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.26B and the low estimate is $1.19B.