Trading Day Triumph: Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (SNCY) Ends at $11.37, a -4.93 Surge/Plunge

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SNCY) closed the day trading at $11.37 down -4.93% from the previous closing price of $11.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.84 million shares were traded. SNCY stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.3.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SNCY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.73 and its Current Ratio is at 0.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts' ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock's future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on November 03, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $21 from $15 previously.

On May 06, 2025, TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $20.

On January 22, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $23.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on January 22, 2025, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 ’25 when Gyurci John bought 25,000 shares for $11.92 per share.

Whitney Grant sold 279 shares of SNCY for $3,262 on Oct 02 ’25. The Chief Revenue Officer & SVP now owns 26,520 shares after completing the transaction at $11.69 per share. On Oct 02 ’25, another insider, Neale Erin Rose, who serves as the SVP, Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 279 shares for $11.70 each. As a result, the insider received 3,264 and left with 30,090 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNCY now has a Market Capitalization of 606207168 and an Enterprise Value of 998896384. As of this moment, Sun’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.903 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.75.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SNCY is 1.58, which has changed by -0.1401869 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SNCY has reached a high of $18.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.92%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SNCY traded about 932.07K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SNCY traded about 742030 shares per day. A total of 52.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.33M. Insiders hold about 14.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 119.11% stake in the company. Shares short for SNCY as of 1761868800 were 6812015 with a Short Ratio of 7.31, compared to 1759190400 on 6614628. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6812015 and a Short% of Float of 15.75.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (SNCY) is currently being evaluated by a team of 6.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.12 and $1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.09. EPS for the following year is $1.66, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $1.86 and $1.33.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $274.73M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $275.31M to a low estimate of $274M. As of the current estimate, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc's year-ago sales were $260.41M. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $352.26M. There is a high estimate of $357.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $347.12M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNCY's current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08B. Based on 6 analysts' estimates, the company's revenue will be $1.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.26B and the low estimate is $1.19B.

