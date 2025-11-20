Upward Trajectory: Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $2.07

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The closing price of Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE: CIG) was $2.07 for the day, down -2.82% from the previous closing price of $2.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.81 million shares were traded. CIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.115 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.05.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CIG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.89 and its Current Ratio is at 0.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CIG now has a Market Capitalization of 6778446848 and an Enterprise Value of 19446407168. As of this moment, Cia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.458 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.737.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CIG is 0.89, which has changed by 0.07035172 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CIG has reached a high of $2.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.18%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.79%.

Shares Statistics:

CIG traded an average of 2.56M shares per day over the past three months and 2944250 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.90B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.90B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.36% stake in the company. Shares short for CIG as of 1761868800 were 1325876 with a Short Ratio of 0.52, compared to 1759190400 on 1105404. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1325876 and a Short% of Float of 0.08.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.31, CIG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.19. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.61502343. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.73. . The current Payout Ratio is 61.95% for CIG, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-30 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-06. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2024-05-24 when the company split stock in a 13:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) is the result of assessments by 1.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.15 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in . The current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.23B to a low estimate of $9.23B. As of . The current estimate, Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR’s year-ago sales were $11.18BFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.27B. There is a high estimate of $9.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.27B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $36.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $39.82BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.55B and the low estimate is $26.61B.