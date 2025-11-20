Upward Trajectory: Dolly Varden Silver Corp (DVS) Posts a Gaine%, Closing at $3.93

The closing price of Dolly Varden Silver Corp (AMEX: DVS) was $3.93 for the day, up 1.03% from the previous closing price of $3.89. In other words, the price has increased by $1.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.78 million shares were traded. DVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.86.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DVS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DVS now has a Market Capitalization of 361036480 and an Enterprise Value of 326558208.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DVS is 1.35, which has changed by 0.27960527 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DVS has reached a high of $5.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.18%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.51%.

Shares Statistics:

DVS traded an average of 794.19K shares per day over the past three months and 676760 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 87.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.41M. Insiders hold about 35.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.39% stake in the company. Shares short for DVS as of 1761868800 were 892677 with a Short Ratio of 1.12, compared to 1759190400 on 885692.

