Upward Trajectory: enGene Holdings Inc (ENGN) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $6.76

The closing price of enGene Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ENGN) was $6.76 for the day, down -1.74% from the previous closing price of $6.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.75 million shares were traded. ENGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.2 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.31.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ENGN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.34 and its Current Ratio is at 10.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

On February 18, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $26.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on February 14, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $34 to $7.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENGN now has a Market Capitalization of 436548544 and an Enterprise Value of 175520368.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ENGN is -0.22, which has changed by -0.102998674 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ENGN has reached a high of $11.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.88%.

Shares Statistics:

ENGN traded an average of 1.18M shares per day over the past three months and 5992910 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.23M. Insiders hold about 56.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.94% stake in the company. Shares short for ENGN as of 1761868800 were 29230 with a Short Ratio of 0.02, compared to 1759190400 on 37357. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 29230 and a Short% of Float of 0.06999999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.64, with high estimates of -$0.58 and low estimates of -$0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.81 and -$2.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.1. EPS for the following year is -$2.38, with 9.0 analysts recommending between -$1.88 and -$2.8.