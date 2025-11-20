Upward Trajectory: Forward Air Corp (FWRD) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $20.13

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ: FWRD) was $20.13 for the day, down -4.37% from the previous closing price of $21.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.5 million shares were traded. FWRD stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.1 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.1.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FWRD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 15.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 14.58.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FWRD now has a Market Capitalization of 629026944 and an Enterprise Value of 2701004032. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.082 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.386.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FWRD is 1.32, which has changed by -0.41003364 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FWRD has reached a high of $37.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.91%.

Shares Statistics:

FWRD traded an average of 770.60K shares per day over the past three months and 850520 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 31.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.30M. Insiders hold about 31.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.85% stake in the company. Shares short for FWRD as of 1761868800 were 4146856 with a Short Ratio of 5.38, compared to 1759190400 on 3764156. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4146856 and a Short% of Float of 18.84.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Forward Air Corp (FWRD) involves the perspectives of 4.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.09 and -$1.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.2 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in . The current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $674.18M to a low estimate of $628.2M. As of . The current estimate, Forward Air Corp’s year-ago sales were $632.85MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $632.43M. There is a high estimate of $643.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $624M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FWRD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.47BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.65B and the low estimate is $2.57B.