Upward Trajectory: Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $6.03

Kevin Freeman

Companies

The closing price of Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE: NOK) was $6.03 for the day, down -9.19% from the previous closing price of $6.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 81.79 million shares were traded. NOK stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.98.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NOK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.23 and its Current Ratio is at 1.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

On September 03, 2025, BNP Paribas Exane Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $5.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on January 16, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.60.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NOK now has a Market Capitalization of 33439275008 and an Enterprise Value of 31134291968. As of this moment, Nokia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 14.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.577 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.404.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NOK is 0.76, which has changed by 0.60774815 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NOK has reached a high of $8.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.86%.

Shares Statistics:

NOK traded an average of 46.04M shares per day over the past three months and 40972910 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.70B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.70B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.17% stake in the company. Shares short for NOK as of 1761868800 were 54415836 with a Short Ratio of 1.18, compared to 1759190400 on 46591526. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 54415836 and a Short% of Float of 1.01.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.14, NOK has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.021084338. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.5.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 4.0 analysts analyze and rate . The current performance of Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.34 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.34.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in . The current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.47B to a low estimate of $5.83B. As of . The current estimate, Nokia Corp ADR’s year-ago sales were $6.31BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.68B. There is a high estimate of $4.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.63B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.28BBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.34B and the low estimate is $17.85B.

