Zai Lab Limited ADR (ZLAB)’s Day in Review: Closing at 20.5, Up by 0.10

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

After finishing at $20.48 in the prior trading day, Zai Lab Limited ADR (NASDAQ: ZLAB) closed at $20.5, up 0.10%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.52 million shares were traded. ZLAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.555 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.13.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZLAB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.68 and its Current Ratio is at 2.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On March 07, 2025, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $55.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 03, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $29 to $36.10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 ’25 when Chen Yajing sold 240 shares for $26.83 per share. The transaction valued at 6,439 led to the insider holds 17,444 shares of the business.

Chen Yajing bought 240 shares of ZLAB for $6,439 on Nov 03 ’25. On Oct 02 ’25, another insider, Chen Yajing, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 456 shares for $34.25 each. As a result, the insider received 15,617 and left with 17,184 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZLAB now has a Market Capitalization of 2267172096 and an Enterprise Value of 22173927424. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 50.209 whereas that against EBITDA is -103.717.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZLAB is 0.92, which has changed by -0.20311284 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZLAB has reached a high of $44.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -28.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -36.85%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 768.54K shares per day over the past 3-months and 928540 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 110.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.66M. Insiders hold about 2.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.69% stake in the company. Shares short for ZLAB as of 1761868800 were 5022907 with a Short Ratio of 6.54, compared to 1759190400 on 4899193. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5022907 and a Short% of Float of 5.1499999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Zai Lab Limited ADR (ZLAB) reflects the combined expertise of 6.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.94 and -$2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.53. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $0.55 and -$1.93.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $128.17M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $132.5M to a low estimate of $124.4M. As of . The current estimate, Zai Lab Limited ADR’s year-ago sales were $109.07MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $130.3M. There is a high estimate of $130.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $130.3M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZLAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $551M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $456.96M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $474.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $398.99MBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $723.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $867M and the low estimate is $556.5M.