Zeta Network Group’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 0.8, Down -19.69

The closing price of Zeta Network Group (NASDAQ: ZNB) was $0.8 for the day, down -19.69% from the previous closing price of $1.0. In other words, the price has decreased by -$19.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.64 million shares were traded. ZNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.79.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZNB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZNB now has a Market Capitalization of 117023720 and an Enterprise Value of 2259929. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.277 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.313.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZNB is 2.65, which has changed by -0.9926063 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZNB has reached a high of $162.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -47.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -94.85%.

Shares Statistics:

ZNB traded an average of 7.86M shares per day over the past three months and 486430 shares per day over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 0.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.16% stake in the company. Shares short for ZNB as of 1761868800 were 1527335 with a Short Ratio of 0.19, compared to 1759190400 on 911750. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1527335 and a Short% of Float of 18.67.