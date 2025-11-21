Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 37.57, Down -2.16

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Ally Financial Inc’s stock clocked out at $37.57, down -2.16% from its previous closing price of $38.4. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.02 million shares were traded. ALLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.51.

On September 02, 2025, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $45.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 30 ’25 when Richard Stephanie N bought 8,000 shares for $32.14 per share.

Patterson Kathleen L. sold 29,000 shares of ALLY for $1,184,804 on Oct 22 ’25. The Chief HR & Corp Citizenship now owns 100,203 shares after completing the transaction at $40.86 per share. On Oct 22 ’25, another insider, KATHLEEN PATTERSON, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 29,000 shares for $40.86 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALLY now has a Market Capitalization of 11573558272 and an Enterprise Value of 24637243392. As of this moment, Ally’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.436.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALLY is 1.20, which has changed by 0.032535672 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALLY has reached a high of $44.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.47%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.08%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALLY traded 3.36M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2849610 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 307.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 304.99M. Insiders hold about 0.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.71% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLY as of 1761868800 were 11294996 with a Short Ratio of 3.37, compared to 1759190400 on 10346688. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11294996 and a Short% of Float of 3.6799999999999997.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.2, ALLY has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03125. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.08. The current Payout Ratio is 66.70% for ALLY, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-10-31 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-31. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2014-04-10 when the company split stock in a 310:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 18.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.04, with high estimates of $1.35 and low estimates of $0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.9 and $3.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.75. EPS for the following year is $5.37, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $5.69 and $4.95.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $2.15B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.17B to a low estimate of $2.12B. As of. The current estimate, Ally Financial Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.03BFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.2B. There is a high estimate of $2.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.17B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.18BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.39B and the low estimate is $8.59B.