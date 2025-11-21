Analytical Lens: Exploring Atlassian Corporation (TEAM)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The closing price of Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) was $144.04 for the day, down -1.69% from the previous closing price of $146.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.26 million shares were traded. TEAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $149.9 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $143.39.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TEAM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.24 and its Current Ratio is at 1.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on October 31, 2025, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $195 from $190 previously.

On October 24, 2025, BMO Capital Markets reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $200 to $190.

On September 23, 2025, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $200.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on September 23, 2025, with a $200 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 19 ’25 when LIU GENE sold 92 shares for $147.44 per share. The transaction valued at 13,565 led to the insider holds 58,071 shares of the business.

RAJAN RAJEEV BASHYAM sold 3,017 shares of TEAM for $444,896 on Nov 19 ’25. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 219,997 shares after completing the transaction at $147.46 per share. On Nov 19 ’25, another insider, BINZ JOSEPH LEO, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,710 shares for $147.46 each. As a result, the insider received 252,161 and left with 213,241 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TEAM now has a Market Capitalization of 37915840512 and an Enterprise Value of 36995772416. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 27.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.776 whereas that against EBITDA is -818.635.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TEAM is 0.93, which has changed by -0.42312086 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TEAM has reached a high of $326.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $144.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.47%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -27.95%.

Shares Statistics:

TEAM traded an average of 2.75M shares per day over the past three months and 2490520 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 167.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.67M. Insiders hold about 36.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.87% stake in the company. Shares short for TEAM as of 1761868800 were 6212340 with a Short Ratio of 2.26, compared to 1759190400 on 5764634. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6212340 and a Short% of Float of 3.7100002.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 30.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.33, with high estimates of $1.67 and low estimates of $1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.64 and $4.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.87. EPS for the following year is $5.6, with 31.0 analysts recommending between $6.74 and $5.17.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 26 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.58B to a low estimate of $1.53B. As of. The current estimate, Atlassian Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.29BFor the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.65B. There is a high estimate of $1.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.61B.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.22BBased on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.69B and the low estimate is $7.2B.