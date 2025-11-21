Analytical Lens: Exploring BKV Corp (BKV)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of BKV Corp (NYSE: BKV) was $25.42 for the day, down -3.01% from the previous closing price of $26.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.87 million shares were traded. BKV stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.28.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BKV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.83 and its Current Ratio is at 0.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

On October 25, 2024, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $24.

On October 22, 2024, Susquehanna started tracking the stock assigning a Positive rating and target price of $24.Susquehanna initiated its Positive rating on October 22, 2024, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Kalnin Christopher P sold 78,281 shares for $28.04 per share. The transaction valued at 2,194,757 led to the insider holds 1,248,580 shares of the business.

Kalnin Christopher P bought 178,281 shares of BKV for $4,998,447 on Nov 17 ’25. On Nov 14 ’25, another insider, Kalnin Christopher P, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 21,719 shares for $28.00 each. As a result, the insider received 608,202 and left with 1,326,861 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BKV now has a Market Capitalization of 2287051264 and an Enterprise Value of 2783255808. As of this moment, BKV’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.384 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.333.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BKV is 1.31, which has changed by 0.21680593 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BKV has reached a high of $28.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.20%.

Shares Statistics:

BKV traded an average of 517.15K shares per day over the past three months and 956490 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 89.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.39M. Insiders hold about 86.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.53% stake in the company. Shares short for BKV as of 1761868800 were 2276506 with a Short Ratio of 4.40, compared to 1759190400 on 1895984. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2276506 and a Short% of Float of 10.0600004.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of BKV Corp (BKV) reflects the combined expertise of 5.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.68 and $1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.57. EPS for the following year is $2.27, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $2.75 and $1.22.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $284.18M to a low estimate of $261M. As of. The current estimate, BKV Corp’s year-ago sales were $119.78MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $296.8M. There is a high estimate of $304M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $284.71M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $962.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $939M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $949.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $580.98MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.86B and the low estimate is $1.19B.

