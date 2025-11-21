Analytical Lens: Exploring GSK Plc ADR (GSK)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The closing price of GSK Plc ADR (NYSE: GSK) was $46.11 for the day, down -0.50% from the previous closing price of $46.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.21 million shares were traded. GSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.6 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.805.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GSK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.55 and its Current Ratio is at 0.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

On April 15, 2025, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $35.25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GSK now has a Market Capitalization of 93126328320 and an Enterprise Value of 200612839424. As of this moment, GSK’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.237 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.075.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GSK is 0.47, which has changed by 0.37507415 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GSK has reached a high of $48.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.54%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.90%.

Shares Statistics:

GSK traded an average of 5.09M shares per day over the past three months and 4378240 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.01B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.01B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.36% stake in the company. Shares short for GSK as of 1761868800 were 14297157 with a Short Ratio of 2.81, compared to 1759190400 on 12475979. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14297157 and a Short% of Float of 0.70999996.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.64, GSK has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.68. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.013810962. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.66. The current Payout Ratio is 94.89% for GSK, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-14 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-14. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2022-07-22 when the company split stock in a 1226:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 2.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of GSK Plc ADR (GSK) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $1.2 and low estimates of $1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.56 and $4.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.46. EPS for the following year is $4.86, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $5.15 and $4.63.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.57B to a low estimate of $8.17B. As of. The current estimate, GSK Plc ADR’s year-ago sales were $8.12BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.81B. There is a high estimate of $7.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.81B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.38BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35.67B and the low estimate is $33.43B.