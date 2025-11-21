Analytical Lens: Exploring Manhattan Associates, Inc (MANH)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Ulysses Smith

Technology

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of Manhattan Associates, Inc (NASDAQ: MANH) was $168.67 for the day, down -1.65% from the previous closing price of $171.5. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.61 million shares were traded. MANH stock price reached its highest trading level at $175.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $167.25.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MANH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 38.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.29 and its Current Ratio is at 1.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

On October 08, 2025, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $250.

On October 08, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $247.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 28 ’25 when Gantt James Stewart sold 2,300 shares for $218.70 per share. The transaction valued at 503,006 led to the insider holds 49,168 shares of the business.

JAMES STEWART GANTT bought 2,300 shares of MANH for $503,006 on Aug 28 ’25. On Jul 29 ’25, another insider, Capel Eddie, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 37,342 shares for $222.18 each. As a result, the insider received 8,296,577 and left with 162,988 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MANH now has a Market Capitalization of 10199237632 and an Enterprise Value of 10093740032. As of this moment, Manhattan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 32.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.462 whereas that against EBITDA is 35.688.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MANH is 1.03, which has changed by -0.3692302 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MANH has reached a high of $312.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $140.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.35%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.94%.

Shares Statistics:

MANH traded an average of 557.67K shares per day over the past three months and 506730 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.42M. Insiders hold about 1.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.85% stake in the company. Shares short for MANH as of 1761868800 were 1928073 with a Short Ratio of 3.46, compared to 1759190400 on 1623713. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1928073 and a Short% of Float of 4.33.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Manhattan Associates, Inc (MANH) reflects the collective analysis of 11.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.25, with high estimates of $1.33 and low estimates of $1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.07 and $4.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.98. EPS for the following year is $5.41, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $5.72 and $4.98.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $266.15M to a low estimate of $263.8M. As of. The current estimate, Manhattan Associates, Inc’s year-ago sales were $255.8MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $274.11M. There is a high estimate of $279.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $270.89M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MANH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.16B and the low estimate is $1.14B.

