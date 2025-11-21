Analytical Lens: Exploring Manhattan Associates, Inc (MANH)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of Manhattan Associates, Inc (NASDAQ: MANH) was $168.67 for the day, down -1.65% from the previous closing price of $171.5. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.61 million shares were traded. MANH stock price reached its highest trading level at $175.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $167.25.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MANH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 38.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.29 and its Current Ratio is at 1.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

On October 08, 2025, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $250.

On October 08, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $247.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on October 08, 2025, with a $247 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 28 ’25 when Gantt James Stewart sold 2,300 shares for $218.70 per share. The transaction valued at 503,006 led to the insider holds 49,168 shares of the business.

JAMES STEWART GANTT bought 2,300 shares of MANH for $503,006 on Aug 28 ’25. On Jul 29 ’25, another insider, Capel Eddie, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 37,342 shares for $222.18 each. As a result, the insider received 8,296,577 and left with 162,988 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MANH now has a Market Capitalization of 10199237632 and an Enterprise Value of 10093740032. As of this moment, Manhattan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 32.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.462 whereas that against EBITDA is 35.688.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MANH is 1.03, which has changed by -0.3692302 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MANH has reached a high of $312.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $140.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.35%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.94%.

Shares Statistics:

MANH traded an average of 557.67K shares per day over the past three months and 506730 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.42M. Insiders hold about 1.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.85% stake in the company. Shares short for MANH as of 1761868800 were 1928073 with a Short Ratio of 3.46, compared to 1759190400 on 1623713. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1928073 and a Short% of Float of 4.33.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Manhattan Associates, Inc (MANH) reflects the collective analysis of 11.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.25, with high estimates of $1.33 and low estimates of $1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.07 and $4.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.98. EPS for the following year is $5.41, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $5.72 and $4.98.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $266.15M to a low estimate of $263.8M. As of. The current estimate, Manhattan Associates, Inc’s year-ago sales were $255.8MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $274.11M. There is a high estimate of $279.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $270.89M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MANH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.16B and the low estimate is $1.14B.