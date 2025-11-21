Analytical Lens: Exploring SSR Mining Inc (SSRM)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The closing price of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ: SSRM) was $20.0 for the day, down -6.54% from the previous closing price of $21.4. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.17 million shares were traded. SSRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.9386 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.97.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SSRM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.24 and its Current Ratio is at 2.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

On September 19, 2025, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $22.95.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 15, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.95.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 ’25 when MacNevin William K. sold 6,722 shares for $7.16 per share. The transaction valued at 48,130 led to the insider holds 265,711 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SSRM now has a Market Capitalization of 4076938240 and an Enterprise Value of 5083792384. As of this moment, SSR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.552 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.5.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SSRM is -0.08, which has changed by 2.572621 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SSRM has reached a high of $25.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.37%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.86%.

Shares Statistics:

SSRM traded an average of 3.40M shares per day over the past three months and 2485670 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 202.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 201.50M. Insiders hold about 0.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SSRM as of 1761868800 were 11259231 with a Short Ratio of 3.31, compared to 1759190400 on 11959519. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11259231 and a Short% of Float of 5.58.

Earnings Estimates

SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 5.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.85 and $1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.7. EPS for the following year is $3.31, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $4.11 and $2.19.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $502.44M to a low estimate of $486.99M. As of. The current estimate, SSR Mining Inc’s year-ago sales were $323.19MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $470.77M. There is a high estimate of $470.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $470.77M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SSRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $995.62MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.33B and the low estimate is $2.01B.