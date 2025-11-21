Analytical Overview: Crown Holdings, Inc (CCK)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Crown Holdings, Inc’s stock clocked out at $95.87, up 1.19% from its previous closing price of $94.74. In other words, the price has increased by $1.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.3 million shares were traded. CCK stock price reached its highest trading level at $96.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $94.7.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CCK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.76 and its Current Ratio is at 1.16. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on October 16, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $110.

On September 05, 2025, Truist Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $118.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on July 17, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $105.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 21 ’25 when DONAHUE TIMOTHY J bought 13,000 shares for $100.52 per share.

DONAHUE TIMOTHY J sold 37,000 shares of CCK for $3,720,720 on Aug 20 ’25. The President & CEO now owns 462,056 shares after completing the transaction at $100.56 per share. On Aug 21 ’25, another insider, DONAHUE TIMOTHY J, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 13,000 shares for $100.52 each. As a result, the insider received 1,306,760 and left with 449,056 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCK now has a Market Capitalization of 11156928512 and an Enterprise Value of 16714029056. As of this moment, Crown’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.377 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.043.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CCK is 0.76, which has changed by 0.04098451 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CCK has reached a high of $109.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $75.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.05%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.10%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CCK traded 1.42M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1751190 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 115.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.28M. Insiders hold about 0.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.87% stake in the company. Shares short for CCK as of 1761868800 were 6049067 with a Short Ratio of 4.25, compared to 1759190400 on 6047712. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6049067 and a Short% of Float of 7.000000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.03, CCK has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.01087186. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.39. The current Payout Ratio is 28.17% for CCK, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-06 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-06. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1992-06-01 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Crown Holdings, Inc (CCK) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 13.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.7, with high estimates of $1.79 and low estimates of $1.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.85 and $7.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.76. EPS for the following year is $8.29, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $8.6 and $7.95.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $2.99B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.1B to a low estimate of $2.88B. As of. The current estimate, Crown Holdings, Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.9BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.98B. There is a high estimate of $3.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.93B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.8BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.96B and the low estimate is $12.26B.